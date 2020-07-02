17 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail in U.P.

Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand, who were arrested in March, have been released on bail, police said on Thursday.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of ₹25,000 each.

Also read: Ground Zero |Tablighi Jamaat Markaz — The story of India’s largest COVID-19 cluster

The foreigners, 10 from Indonesia and seven from Thailand, were arrested in March under various sections, including the Passport Act, the Foreigners’ Act and the Epidemic Act.

They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period.