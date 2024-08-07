162 Adivasi villages in Odisha will be submerged by Polavaram, as BJD is paying a price for past support to BJP: BJD MP

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is paying a price for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past, BJD MP Sulata Deo said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (August 7, 2024), warning that the Union government’s assurance to Andhra Pradesh regarding the Polavaram irrigation project would submerge 162 Adivasi villages and over a thousand hectares of land in Odisha.

The Union Budget is nothing but a “kursi bachao (save the chair)” budget, Ms. Deo said, asking why no special package had been declared for Odisha, a State that elected 20 BJP MPs in the recent Lok Sabha poll.

“We are the same people who supported you [BJP] and are paying a price today. 162 villages will be submerged, over 1,000 hectares land will be destroyed, no public hearing has been done in Andhra and you are supporting the [Polavaram] project,” she said. “Why no special status for Odisha? You keep talking about Odia Asmita [pride] — by the way, there is no such word in Odia dictionary, maybe the word is there in Hindi or Gujarati. There is no provision for preservation of Odia language or culture in the budget,” the MP added.

The Rajya Sabha discussed the Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2024 and the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the debate on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Blame games

Discussing the Union government’s response to last week’s devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala MPs from the Left parties asked the Union Ministers of Home and Environment, Amit Shah and Bhupendra Yadav, not to indulge in political blame games.

“Kerala has been craving for consideration, even after 300 people died in the landslide, the Environment Minister humiliated and mocked the people of Kerala. The Home Minister also made such statements,” said John Brittas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). “You are insulting the people of Kerala, including [Union Minister] Suresh Gopi who is sitting next to you. Do not indulge in political blame game, this is the time to demonstrate unity of the nation to the hapless people of Wayanad.”

The step-motherly treatment towards Kerala should stop, said the CPI’s Sandosh Kumar P. “Even after the Wayanad landslide, two Union Ministers were talking against our State. We are also part of the country. Why should there be a cruel approach against Kerala, that too at the time of a tragedy? We have submitted a demand of ₹24,000 crore for Kerala,” he said.

‘Excessive mining’

Mr. Yadav objected to Mr. Brittas’ remarks. “The area is ecologically sensitive. In the last ten years, only one forest clearance was given, that too for 17 hectares to build a tunnel. In the past three years, three mining leases were given by the State government. Excessive mining led to illegal human habitat and structures in the region; several newspapers have also carried the report. The Communist party should not politicise and rather address the issue,” the Environment Minister said.

While speaking in the Parliament last week, Mr. Shah had claimed that the Kerala government had ignored warnings from the India Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission, and the Geological Survey of India, and had not put the administration on a war footing despite the Centre sending nine National Disaster Response Force teams to the State in mid-July. However, The Hindu found that there had not been any specific red alert warnings until the landslide had already taken place.

