161 field functionaries of Women and Child Development Ministry attend Independence Day function

Published - August 15, 2024 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Empowered women are the foundation of a strong nation. Through initiatives like Mission Shakti, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Mission Vatsalya, we are fortifying this foundation, says Minister Savitri Thakur

The Hindu Bureau

Field functionaries of the Ministry of Women and Child Development as guests at the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@MinistryWCD

A total of 161 dedicated field functionaries instrumental in the implementation of key government schemes related to women and children were special invitees to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Thursday.

The ground workers from various States and Union Territories across the country are involved in implementation of programmes such as Anganwadis, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, Sankalp Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Welfare Committees, and District Child Protection Units.

“Empowered women are the foundation of a strong nation. Through initiatives like Mission Shakti, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Mission Vatsalya, we are fortifying this foundation. Today, from Anganwadi workers to representatives of One-Stop Centres, every woman has set a new standard in driving societal change. Your dedication and hard work are leading the women and children of India towards a brighter future. We are deeply grateful for your role in this journey of progress and look forward to working together with you to build a Viksit Bharat,” Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said during an interaction with them.

The field functionaries shared their experiences of working towards “women-led development”. The Ministry also hosted 10 recipients of the Nari Shakti Puruskar (Woman Power Award), which is given annually by the Ministry to individual women and institutions that work towards the cause of women empowerment.

The invitees also visited landmarks in the capital like the Parliament and Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.

