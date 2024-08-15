GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

161 field functionaries of Women and Child Development Ministry attend Independence Day function

Empowered women are the foundation of a strong nation. Through initiatives like Mission Shakti, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Mission Vatsalya, we are fortifying this foundation, says Minister Savitri Thakur

Published - August 15, 2024 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Field functionaries of the Ministry of Women and Child Development as guests at the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2024.

Field functionaries of the Ministry of Women and Child Development as guests at the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@MinistryWCD

A total of 161 dedicated field functionaries instrumental in the implementation of key government schemes related to women and children were special invitees to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Thursday.

The ground workers from various States and Union Territories across the country are involved in implementation of programmes such as Anganwadis, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, Sankalp Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Welfare Committees, and District Child Protection Units.

Follow highlights from the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2024

“Empowered women are the foundation of a strong nation. Through initiatives like Mission Shakti, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Mission Vatsalya, we are fortifying this foundation. Today, from Anganwadi workers to representatives of One-Stop Centres, every woman has set a new standard in driving societal change. Your dedication and hard work are leading the women and children of India towards a brighter future. We are deeply grateful for your role in this journey of progress and look forward to working together with you to build a Viksit Bharat,” Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said during an interaction with them.

Elusive consensus: even those backing UCC demand exemption for tribal communities

The field functionaries shared their experiences of working towards “women-led development”. The Ministry also hosted 10 recipients of the Nari Shakti Puruskar (Woman Power Award), which is given annually by the Ministry to individual women and institutions that work towards the cause of women empowerment.

The invitees also visited landmarks in the capital like the Parliament and Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.

Related Topics

Independence Day

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.