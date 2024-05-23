16-year-old Indian summits Mt. Everest; becomes youngest Indian to achieve the feat

Sixteen-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan became India’s youngest and world’s second youngest to scale Mount Everest from the Nepal side.

Ms. Kaamya Karthikeyan is a student of Navy Children School, Mumbai. She and her father, a naval officer, Commander S. Karthikeyan summited Mt. Everest on Monday.

“After this feat, she has become the second youngest girl in the world and the youngest Indian Mountaineer to summit the world’s highest peak from the Nepal side,” shared Commander Mehul Karnik, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Naval Command.

On the academic front, she is a twelfth class student and has now completed six milestones in her mission to summit the highest peak of all seven continents and aims to summit Mt. Vinson Massif in Antarctica this December to become the youngest girl to accomplish the seven summits challenge.

