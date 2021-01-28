16 Opposition parties to boycott President’s address

New Delhi

28 January 2021 16:00 IST

The Budget session of Parliament beginning Friday is poised to be stormy with the Opposition set to attack the government over the three new farm legislations, amid an ongoing agitation by farmers.

The session will begin with the address of the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses on Friday morning followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

A total of 16 Opposition parties have announced a boycott of the President's address in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The 16 Opposition parties have also demanded a probe into the violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Opposition parties include the Congress, the NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and RJD.

“Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of National Capital of Delhi braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The Government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges. Every effort has been made, to discredit a legitimate mass movement through government sponsored disinformation campaign,” 16 leaders of various political parties said in a joint statement.

The leaders including Mr. Azad, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Tiruchi Siva, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Raut, Ram Gopal Yadav, Manoj Jha, Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam, P.K. Kunjhalikutty, N.K. Premachandran, Vaiko, Thomas Chazhikadan, and Badruddin Ajmal reiterated their demand of repealing the three farm laws.