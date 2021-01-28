16 Opposition parties to boycott President’s address to Parliament

Cite ‘undemocratic’ attitude of govt. over farmers’ protests

Leaders of 16 Opposition parties, in a joint statement on Thursday, announced their decision to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Friday over the Union government’s “undemocratic” attitude towards the farmers.

The Budget session will get underway on Friday and President Kovind will address the first sitting of both Houses in the new year.

But Opposition leaders have set the tone for a stormy session by announcing their decision to skip the Presidential address over the Centre's refusal to repeal the three farm laws and it’s handling of the farmer’s agitation.

These leaders also asserted that “an impartial investigation will reveal the Central Government's nefarious role in orchestrating those events”.

‘Insensitive’ handling

“The Prime Minister and the BJP Government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response. Shocked by this insensitivity of the Government, we, the following opposition political parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of the Anti Farmer Laws and in solidarity with the Indian Farmers, have decided to boycott the President’s address to both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021,” read the joint statement, signed by senior Opposition leaders.

The signatories include Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Pawar (NCP), Derek O’Brien (Trinamool Congress), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), T.R. Baalu (DMK), Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Manoj Jha (RJD), Binoy Viswam (CPI), and E. Kareem (CPI-M).

Other signatories included Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K. Suresh from the Congress, Supriya Sule (NCP), Vaiko (MDMK), T. Siva (DMK), N.K. Premachandran (RSP), Nazir Ahmed Laway (PDP) and Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF).

However, parties including Bahujan Samaj Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal and Aam Admi Party have not signed the joint the statement even though some of them had protested against the farm laws during its passage last September.

Disinformation campaign

The joint statement noted that though lakhs of farmers were peacefully protesting at the Delhi border for 64 days and had lost over 155 farmers braving cold and rain, the government didn't move from its position.

“Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The Government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges. Every effort has been made, to discredit a legitimate mass movement through government sponsored disinformation campaign,” the Opposition statement read.

Condemning the violence and expressing regret for the injuries sustained by Delhi Police personnel during the violent clashes on January 26, when groups of protesting reached the Red Fort, the leaders said, “... we believe that an impartial investigation will reveal the Central Government's nefarious role in orchestrating those events”.

The Opposition leaders also said the farm laws were an assault on State governments and violated the spirit of the Constitution.

“If not repealed, these Laws will effectively dismantle the edifice of National Food Security that rests upon — MSP, government procurement and Public Distribution System (PDS). The farm bills were brought without any consultations with States and Farmer Unions and lacked national consensus. Parliamentary scrutiny was bypassed and the Laws were pushed through muzzling the Opposition, in brazen violation of Parliamentary rules, Practices and conventions. The very constitutional validity of these Laws remains in question,” the leaders said.

Arrangements have been made for 144 members of Parliament to be seated in the Central Hall including the Council of Ministers, Chairpersons of various Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leaders of different parties and groups in both the Houses.

The remaining members of Parliament will be seated in the chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per the Covid induced physical distancing norms.