16 Opposition Parties meet before Election Commission’s meet on Remote Voting Machine, to take a joint stand

According to a statement issued by the Congress, who facilitated the meeting said that these parties would take a joint stand after the ECI meeting.

January 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A View of the Logo of the Election Commission of India.

A View of the Logo of the Election Commission of India. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A day before the meeting convened by Election Commission of India (ECI) to demonstrate the remote electronic voting machines (RVMs) to facilitate migrant workers to exercise their mandate, sixteen Opposition parties met on Sunday to decide a joint strategy.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, these parties would take a joint stand after the ECI meeting.

Interestingly, the Congress had rejected the ECI proposal the same day it was became public.

A meeting of sixteen opposition parties was held in Constitution Club, Delhi to discuss the joint strategy for tomorrow’s meeting convened by the Election Commission of India. The meeting was facilitated by Congress party.

“It was decided that the ECI’s response to the questions raised by the parties in tomorrow’s meeting will be collectively be considered later and the opposition parties will take a joint stand on the issue,” the statement said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that those opposition parties who attended Sunday’s meeting deliberated upon “the questions to be placed before ECI regarding REVMs’.

Mr. Singh said Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party couldn’t attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons but conveyed their solidarity with the meeting.

