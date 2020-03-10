16 Ministers submit resignations in Madhya Pradesh

Sixteen Cabinet Ministers of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, resigned on Monday night and requested the Chief Minister to reconstitute the Cabinet. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Ministers, including Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot and Law Minister P.C. Sharma, tendered their resignations to Mr. Nath at a late night Cabinet meeting.

The development capped a day of hectic political activity with Mr. Nath forced to rush back to Bhopal from Delhi after 17 Congress MLAs — supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia — went incommunicado. Several of them, including a Minister, reached the BJP-ruled Karnataka by a special flight later in the day.

Speaking to reporters outside Mr. Nath's residence where the meeting was held, Sajjan Singh Verma, who resigned as the Public Works and Environment Minister, said, “Given the vicious atmosphere created by the BJP, we have requested Mr. Nath to reconstitute the Cabinet independently. We want to thwart the efforts of the BJP to topple the government.”

Stating that the Congress had called a meeting of party MLAs at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Verma said the government was stable. "We have been given the mandate for five years by people. We will complete our term."

Umang Singhar, who resigned as Forest Minister said, “The government is safe. New Ministers will be appointed.”

Mr. Nath had reached Delhi on Sunday to brief Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the political turmoil in the State and discuss an imminent expansion of the Cabinet and the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the State. He is believed to have left it to Ms. Gandhi to decide the way forward and reach out to Mr. Scindia.

The younger Congress leader, after having lost out on the CM’s post, was also ignored for the post of the Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (MPPCC) chief.

Congress insiders indicated that Mr. Scindia could be offered a Rajya Sabha seat as well as the MPPCC chief’s post as part of a compromise.

Amid persistent rumours about Mr. Scindia being in touch with senior BJP leaders, the former Lok Sabha member from Guna remained unavailable for comment. Late in the evening, he is reported to have met party colleague and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The group of Congress MLAs, including at least one Cabinet Minister, arrived at Bengaluru by a special flight.

BJP leader Arvind Limbavali, who played a crucial role in wooing Karnataka Congress MLAs last year resulting in the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, is reported to be handling the logistics of the Madhya Pradesh lawmakers’ stay. Sources said these MLAs were shifted to a private resort in Whitefield.