Indian mission working for release of 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea

The Indian embassy in Equatorial Guinea said on Monday that it has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone

PTI New Delhi
November 07, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Crew of MT Heroic Idun, who have been detained in a vessel that has 16 Indians among the crew on board in Equatorial Guinea. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen Indian sailors are reportedly in detention in Equatorial Guinea and the Indian mission in the central African country is working closely with the authorities concerned for their release.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim said the crew of ship 'MT Heroic Idun' included the Indians and they were in detention since mid-August.

On Twitter, the Parliamentarian requested Mr. Jaishankar to "urgently intervene" in the matter of "illegal detention" of the 16 Indian crew members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian embassy in that country said on Monday that it has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone.

"This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship," the Indian embassy in Equatorial Guinea tweeted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Since their detention in mid-August, this Mission has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone. We have also had several consular access/ visits to them. We are closely monitoring developments and are actively engaged for an early resolution of the issue," it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
prison

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app