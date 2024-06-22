GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,563 candidates to retake NEET-UG on June 23

The retest is being conducted after the National Testing Agency cancelled the scorecards of 1,563 students granted compensatory marks for loss of time due to a delay in six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh

Published - June 22, 2024 10:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students from various organisations protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue outside the Ministry of Education in New Delhi on June 20, 2024.

Students from various organisations protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue outside the Ministry of Education in New Delhi on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As many as 1,563 NEET-UG candidates who were given grace marks for loss of time will appear for the retest across centres on Sunday.

The retest is being conducted after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the scorecards of 1,563 students who were granted compensatory marks for loss of time due to a delay in six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

An NTA notification on June 13 had stated that re-examination would be conducted for the affected candidates who could appear for the test on June 23 between 2 to 5 p.m. The tentative result date is June 30.

On June 13, the Supreme Court too had recorded the Union government’s submission that the scorecards of 1,563 candidates granted compensatory marks would stand cancelled. The top court had noted that for those among the 1,563 candidates who opt to take the re-examination, their actual marks in the re-test will be taken as their result, and their previous marks from the May 5 test will be discarded.

Aspirants have been protesting all over the country against the irregularities, primarily the allegations of paper leaks and marks inflation.

An NTA official told agencies that the retest will be held in seven centres, of which six are new. Officials from the NTA and the Education Ministry will be present at these centres.

(With PTI inputs)

