153 private members’ Bills introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi

04 December 2021 05:59 IST

They include protection from lynching, compulsory teaching of Bhagavad Gita

As many as 153 private members’ Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, including one that seeks protection from lynching and another wants compulsory teaching of the Bhagavad Gita in educational institutions.

The ‘Protection from Lynching Bill’ was introduced by Congress member Shashi Tharoor that provides for effective protection of constitutional rights of vulnerable persons, to punish acts of lynching and to have designated courts for expeditious trial of such offences.

Mr. Tharoor also introduced the data privacy and protection Bill to establish an effective regime to protect the right to protect data privacy.

BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri introduced a Bill to provide for compulsory teaching of the Bhagavad Gita as a moral education textbook in educational institutions.

Biju Janata Dal member Bhartruhari Mahtab introduced a Bill to prohibit religious conversions by inducement, coercion or undue influence.

Congress member Manish Tewari introduced a Bill to regulate the functioning and exercise of power of Indian intelligence agencies, and to provide for coordination, control and oversight of such agencies.

The ‘Right to disconnect Bill” was introduced by NCP’s Supriya Sule that seeks to establish an employees’ welfare authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays and the right to refuse to answer calls and emails outside work hours.

BJP member Jayant Sinha introduced The Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education Bill and the Climate Change Net Zero Carbon Bill.