150 soldiers in Delhi for Republic Day parade test positive for COVID-19

26 December 2020 11:16 IST

They have been quarantined at Delhi Cantonment, according to sources

Around 150 Army soldiers who travelled to Delhi to take part in Republic Day and Army Day parades have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an Army source.

“The soldiers who arrived to participate in various parades were tested before putting them into a safe bubble. Some of them tested positive. Almost all are asymptotic,” the source said. They are among the few thousand soldiers who have been tested.

The soldiers have been quarantined at Delhi Cantonment.

Protocols have been put in place for conducting the parade safely, a second source said.

Thousands of soldiers travel to the national capital every year to take part in the annual Republic Day as well as Army Day parade.

Plans to hold the parade at Rajpath on January 26 this year are on despite the pandemic. India has invited U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest. The Ministry of External Affairs has already clarified that the British PM will be visiting despite the scare of the new virus strain in U.K.