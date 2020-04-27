150 seafarers disembark at various ports

More than 150 seafarers have been able to disembark from their ships at various Indian ports since the government order issued last week allowed crew change.

According to industry sources, 47 of the 60 ports have been able to implement the government’s standard operating procedures, which include testing and quarantine of mariners disembarking ships.

It is also learnt that nearly 72 seafarers were not able to leave their ships due to the failure of the port authorities to comply with the order of the Home Ministry. Such ports included Kandla and Dahej in Gujarat, Paradip in Odisha and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. These were among the issues discussed at Monday’s meeting with Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who has promised swift action.

Mr. Mandaviya also discussed ways to ensure the return of cruiseline seafarers. The representatives of the cruiseliners have assured him that they will bear all expenses for repatriation and quarantine of their staff, according to a source who attended the meeting.

The order on crew change was issued on April 21.