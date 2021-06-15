₹150 per Covaxin dose to Centre not sustainable in long run: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad

15 June 2021 14:53 IST

“The supply price of Covaxin to the government of India at ₹150 / dose, is a non-competitive price and clearly not sustainable in the long run,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement

The supply price of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Central government at ₹150 per dose is not sustainable in the long run, the vaccine maker said on June 15.

The Centre’s supplying price is pushing the pricing structure for the private sector upward.

Fundamental business reasons ranging from low procurement volumes, high distribution costs and retail margins among few others contribute to higher pricing of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said justifying the higher price when compared to other COVID-19 vaccines available for the private sector in India.

Bharat Biotech has so far invested over ₹500 crores at risk from its own resources for product development, clinical trials and setting up of manufacturing facilities for Covaxin, it added.