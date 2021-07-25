15 Rohingya apprehended in southern Assam

GUWAHATI

Railway Protection Force personnel caught 15 suspected Rohingya people, including six minors, at southern Assam’s Badarpur railway station on Saturday.

They were about to board a passenger train to Tripura’s capital Agartala. They were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

“The group has six men and three women. They said they had arrived from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had boarded the Kanchenjunga Express at West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station on July 22,” a GRP official said.

Members of the group were being interrogated for more information before they are produced before a local court, the official said.