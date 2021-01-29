15 obit references in Rajya Sabha on 1st day of Budget Session

New Delhi

29 January 2021 19:49 IST

On the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, 15 obituary notices were read in the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu- three of them for sitting members, 11 former members and for renowned playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Reading out an obituary reference to Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on October 8 and was a sitting member, Mr. Naidu said Paswan was a champion of the poor, downtrodden and dispossessed. “Soft-spoken and dignified in his conduct, he was known for his approachability and extending assistance to the needy and vulnerable, irrespective of their affiliations.” In his passing away, the country has lost an able administrator, a distinguished parliamentarian.

Speaking about Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died of COVID-19 related complications, Mr. Naidu said he was a leader with mass appeal. “He was full of ceaseless energy and tremendous dynamism. Known for his fond and deeper connections with the grassroots-level political workers, Shri Patel played a key role in strengthening his party through his planning and strategies.”

The third sitting member to pass away was BJP leader Abhay Bhardwaj. In his death, Mr. Naidu said, the country has lost an eminent lawyer and an able parliamentarian.

The Chairman paid tributes to Congress leader Motilal Vohra. He reminded the members of how Vora used to tirelessly work even at his age. He not only used to attend the Upper House, but also actively participated in its proceedings.

Mr. Naidu also paid condolences to the family of former member of the House, Jaswant Singh. His demise had left the country bereft of an able administrator, an astute diplomat, a distinguished parliamentarian and a dedicated social worker.

SPB’s record

For S.P. Balasubrahmanyam Mr. Naidu recalled the singer’s world record of singing 40,000 songs in 16 different languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Marathi, Punjabi and Hindi. “He was a mentor par excellence and a genteel guide for the younger generation. The Telugu people in particular and the world of music in general will be indebted to him for unearthing fresh and latent singing talent through the popular programme of ‘Padutha Theeyaga’ telecast on ETV for many years,” Mr. Naidu said.

The other obituary references were read out for Syeda Anwara Taimurji, Rasheed Masood, Keshubhai S. Patel, Bhagirathi Majhi, Kailash Narain Sarang, Madhavsinh Solankiji, Kamal Morarkaji, B. S. Gnanadesikan and Ramji Lal.

The Chairman also paid condolences to the families of his Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, and His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.