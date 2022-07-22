‘1.5 lakh recruited for govt. jobs during pandemic years’

The Department of Personnel and Training informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that over 1.5 lakh candidates were selected for Central government jobs during the pandemic years of 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Personnel Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that recruitment in Central government continued even during COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written reply, Dr. Singh stated that recruitment in Central government is a continuous process and a total of 1,59,615 candidates were selected by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, popularly known as the IBPS during 2020-21 and 2021-22. Out of this, 52,788 jobs were in the banking sector.

In another reply, the Minister stated that there were over 9.7 lakh vacancies in Central government.