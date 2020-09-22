15 Dubai-based properties attached in Iqbal Mirchi case

NEW DELHI

22 September 2020 18:58 IST

The assets worth ₹203 cr. belong to drug dealer’s family members

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 15 Dubai-based properties worth ₹203 crore in connection with a money-laundering case against drug dealer Iqbal Mirchi, who died in the United Kingdom in 2013, and others. The agency had earlier attached properties valued ₹573 crore last December.

The assets belonging to Iqbal Mirchi’s family members include a hotel named Midwest Hotel Apartment and 14 other commercial and residential properties. The ED had registered the case in September last year.

“Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Humayun Merchant were arrested in the case. A prosecution complaint was also filed on December 9, 2019...open-ended non-bailable warrants have been issued against Iqbal Mirchi’s sons, Asif and Junaid, and his wife Hajra Memon,” said an ED official.

The properties attached in December last year included the third and fourth floors of one Ceejay House and three flats in Worli, an office at Arun Chambers, and three shops at Crawford Market in Mumbai, besides bungalows and a five-acre land parcel at Lonavala in Maharashtra.

Initially, the Lonavala property was in the name of Iqbal Mirchi’s wife. However, in 2005, the ownership was transferred to White Water Developers Limited without any consideration. The directorship of the company, incorporated by Humayun Merchant, was given to Iqbal Mirchi’s sons in 2010.

Iqbal Mirchi was a close associate of Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. His family owned 25 properties in the United Kingdom.

Hajra Memon controlled 16 properties in London, held in the name of two companies, Country Properties Limited (Jersey) and Uscombe Limited, based in the British Virgin Islands.

Six other properties were held in the name of four U.K.-based entities, while the United Arab Emirates-based Mihaj Investments Corporation Limited held three properties in London, according to the agency.