15 bomb threats in three days; Canadian military plane airlifts Air India passengers after diversion

At least six more flights received bomb threats on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). These included three IndiGo flights: 6E 651 Mumbai to Delhi, 6E 1011 Mumbai to Singapore, and 6E 74 from Riyadh to Mumbai

Updated - October 16, 2024 09:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Jagriti Chandra
An IndiGo flight, traveling from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, is seen at the Nagpur International Airport after being diverted following a bomb threat, in Nagpur. File

An IndiGo flight, traveling from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, is seen at the Nagpur International Airport after being diverted following a bomb threat, in Nagpur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Canada on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) deployed a CC-330 aircraft of the Royal Canadian Air Force to airlift over 200 passengers of an Air India Delhi-Chicago flight to their destination after it had been forced to divert to a remote airport in Iqaluit following a bomb threat.

More flights in India received bomb threats on the third consecutive day, taking the total of such calls to at least 15, though most were declared hoaxes.

Ministry of Home Affairs seeks reports on series of bomb hoax calls to airlines

On the recent spate of bomb threats, Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said, “We are monitoring the situation. Our law enforcement agencies are pursuing the case actively.”

A minor was arrested by the Mumbai police for issuing threats to three flights.

The Minister held a meeting with officials of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Ministry of Home Affairs and officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“We have approved a request to have Canadian Armed Forces provide an airlift to get passengers safely to their destination in Chicago,” Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair posted on X.

The Canadian military plane departed Iqaluit airport around midnight and reached Chicago at 7.50 a.m. The diversion meant that the passengers reached their destination over 36 hours after departing New Delhi on October 15 at 3 a.m.

“We thank the Canadian authorities and the authorities at Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to the passengers and Air India during this unexpected disruption,” a statement from Air India said.

At least six more flights received bomb threats on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). These included three IndiGo flights: 6E 651 Mumbai to Delhi, 6E 1011 Mumbai to Singapore, and 6E 74 from Riyadh to Mumbai.

Akasa Air’s QP 1335 Delhi to Bengaluru, and two other SpiceJet flights too received similar threats. These were all declared hoax and the aircraft allowed for flight operations.

On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), six flights received bomb threats including Air India Express’s Madurai to Singapore flight. The Republic of Singapore Air Force scrambled two F-15SG fighter jets to escort the aircraft to a remote bay at Changi airport.

At least three flights received threats on Monday (October 14, 2024).

Usha Rangnani, the DCP of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, said that their team has responded to seven incidents involving bomb threats in October so far.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 217 (false information to public servants with malicious intent) and 351(4) of the BNS (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), as well as Section 3(1)(d) of The Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, in connection with the recent hoax bomb threat concerning an Akasa Air flight.

A detailed investigation is currently under way.

Additionally, after coordination with the social media platform concerned, all accounts responsible for spreading the false threats have been suspended to prevent further misuse and ensure public safety, the senior police officer said.

(With inputs from Samridhi Tewari)

Published - October 16, 2024 09:22 pm IST

