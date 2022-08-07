India

EC issues certificate of election to 14th Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey sign certificate of election of Jagdeep Dhankar as Vice-President. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi August 07, 2022 11:56 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 12:16 IST

The Election Commission on Sunday issued a certificate announcing the election of NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar as the 14th Vice-President of India.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey signed the “certificate of election” of Jagdeep Dhankar as Vice-President

Advertisement
Advertisement

Profile: Jagdeep Dhankhar | The party loyalist 

A signed copy of the certificate was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and Narendra N. Butolia, senior Principal Secretary in the EC, the poll panel said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The signed copy will be read out at the time of oath taking ceremony of the new Vice-President on August 11.

The term of incumbent M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. 

Mr. Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36%, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, with 528 votes against Alva's 182 votes.

With inputs from PTI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
election
Bharatiya Janata Party
politics
national politics
Rajya Sabha
Read more...