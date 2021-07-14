147 more women Army officers get Permanent Commission

Army grants it to 424 women since 2020

The Army said on Wednesday that 147 additional women officers had been granted Permanent Commission (PC) taking the total number of women officers granted it to 424 out of the 615 officers considered since the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court last year.

Following the judgment on grant of PC to women officers in the Army, a special selection board was constituted and 277 women short service commission officers received it after medical scrutiny.

Further, in March 2021, the Supreme Court directed reconsideration of some cases of women officers who were not granted PC by laying down revised parameters, a statement from the Army said. “The women officers were reconsidered as per directions of the Supreme Court and fresh results have now been declassified. Consequently, 147 more women officers are being granted PC, taking the total PC granted to 424 out of the 615 officers considered,” the statement said. Results of a few have been withheld for administrative reasons and awaiting outcome of a clarification petition by the government in the Supreme Court, it said.

“All women officers granted PC would undergo special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles in the Army,” the statement said adding a batch of 33 women officers has already successfully completed the mid-level tactical orientation course from Army War College, Mhow, recently.

Further, all women officers who were considered in this Special Number 5 Selection Board and not granted PC, will yet be eligible for pension, subject to serving for a minimum of 20 years in service. Some women officers who have already served for 20 years have been released with pension, while others will be allowed to continue to serve till 20 years and would be released with pension, the Army said.

PC to women officers in junior batches has also commenced from December 2020, the Army added.