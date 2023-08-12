HamberMenu
140 police officers selected for Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

August 12, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation and recognise excellence in investigations. It is announced on August 12 every year. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday announced that 140 police officers, including 15 from the CBI, 12 from the NIA and 10 from Uttar Pradesh, have been selected for this year's Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The awardees include 22 women officers, according to an official statement.

The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation and recognise excellence in investigations. It is announced on August 12 every year.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023 has been awarded to 140 police personnel, the statement said.

Among the awardees are 15 personnel from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 12 from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine each from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Madhya Pradesh and six from Gujarat.

The remaining officers are from the other states, Union Territories and organisations.

