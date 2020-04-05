14 test positive for COVID-19 taking total to 106 in J&K

“All 14 cases are from the Kashmir division. The number of cases is 106 of whom 100 remain active,” said Dr. Bhupinder Singh, a nodal officer.

One case was reported from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, with no history of any positive case detected earlier.

At least 33,503 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance. “The reports of 16 samples sent for tests are awaited.”

Around 20 areas, considered COVID-19 hotspots, have been declared red zones. Six more villages in the Bandipora district were declared so after six people had been declared positive in the past two days.

In north Kashmir’s Handwara, four doctors in charge of a COVID-19 facility were quarantined after working without full personal protection gear.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday asked the J&K administration to formulate a containment plan as part of their strategy to deal with the spread of the pandemic.

“It is time for taking our preparations to the next level and the lockdown period provides us all a window of opportunities to act positively and make ourselves ready to face any kind of eventuality,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

He directed for aggressive tracing and testing exercise and putting people in isolation and quarantine to control further spread in the communities.