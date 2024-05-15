ADVERTISEMENT

14 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in mine as lift collapses in Rajasthan

Published - May 15, 2024 03:28 am IST - JAIPUR

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the State-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection

PTI

Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of Central PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, police said.

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police of Neem ka Thana district, said a rescue team has reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured.

Efforts are on to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at Kolihan mine, the police said.

When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or ‘cage’ broke due to which around 14 people were stuck, the police added.

Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the site and took stock of the situation.

Neem ka Thana district is around 108 km from State capital Jaipur.

