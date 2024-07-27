14% of Indians signed up on DigiLocker; highest proportion in Delhi, Haryana

Delhi has the highest proportion of Aadhaar-linked DigiLocker sign ups in India, with an estimated 29.38% of the population signed up on the service, according to an analysis of data released by the government, read with an estimate based on 2026 population projections by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which peg India’s current population at 142.59 crore.

Overall, 14.06% of Indians — 20.05 crore individuals — have registered on DigiLocker and linked their Aadhaar with the service. DigiLocker allows Indians to display ID proofs digitally and store and retrieve other personal documents, such as school examination certificates, college degrees, vehicle registrations, etc. The State and Union Territory wise breakup was provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday in response to a Rajya Sabha query.

Ladakh has the poorest penetration among all States and Union Territories, with only 5,403 of an estimated 3.05 lakh population registered on DigiLocker, amounting to 1.77% of the population. Other States with fewer than 10% of the population enrolled on DigiLocker with Aadhaar include 0Meghalaya (5.53%), Nagaland (6.1%), Mizoram (6.94%), Bihar (8.3%), and Odisha (9.88%).

The States with the highest coverage other than Delhi are Chandigarh (28.82%), Karnataka (27.74%), Goa (20.9%), Haryana (20.08%), Maharashtra (19.9%), Himachal Pradesh (19.68%), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (19.27%). Tamil Nadu has a DigiLocker–Aadhaar penetration of 13.25%.

