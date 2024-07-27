ADVERTISEMENT

14% of Indians signed up on DigiLocker; highest proportion in Delhi, Haryana

Published - July 27, 2024 12:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Over 20 crore people have signed up on DigiLocker and linked their Aadhaar to the service, the Union government said on July 26 in response to a Rajya Sabha query

The Hindu Bureau

Use of DigiLocker. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Delhi has the highest proportion of Aadhaar-linked DigiLocker sign ups in India, with an estimated 29.38% of the population signed up on the service, according to an analysis of data released by the government, read with an estimate based on 2026 population projections by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which peg India’s current population at 142.59 crore. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, 14.06% of Indians — 20.05 crore individuals — have registered on DigiLocker and linked their Aadhaar with the service. DigiLocker allows Indians to display ID proofs digitally and store and retrieve other personal documents, such as school examination certificates, college degrees, vehicle registrations, etc. The State and Union Territory wise breakup was provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday in response to a Rajya Sabha query. 

Ladakh has the poorest penetration among all States and Union Territories, with only 5,403 of an estimated 3.05 lakh population registered on DigiLocker, amounting to 1.77% of the population. Other States with fewer than 10% of the population enrolled on DigiLocker with Aadhaar include 0Meghalaya (5.53%), Nagaland (6.1%), Mizoram (6.94%), Bihar (8.3%), and Odisha (9.88%). 

The States with the highest coverage other than Delhi are Chandigarh (28.82%), Karnataka (27.74%), Goa (20.9%), Haryana (20.08%), Maharashtra (19.9%), Himachal Pradesh (19.68%), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (19.27%). Tamil Nadu has a DigiLocker–Aadhaar penetration of 13.25%. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US