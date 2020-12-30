14 more cases of new variant of coronavirus reported in India

NEW DELHI

30 December 2020

The Health Ministry said that apart from the six found positive on Tuesday these cases were reported in Delhi and Bengaluru.

India has reported 14 more positive cases of the variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus from the United Kingdom here on Wednesday.

This takes the total number of positive cases for the new variant to 20 now.

Confirming this, the Health Ministry said that apart from the six found positive on Tuesday these cases were reported from persons in Delhi and Bengaluru. The persons have been isolated, confirmed the Ministry.

The new mutated version of the coronavirus detected in the U.K. and South Africa are significantly more transmissible than other known strains, experts have said.

From November 25 to December 23, 2020 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the U.K. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by States/Union Territories to RT-PCR tests. So far 114 have been found positive.