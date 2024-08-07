ADVERTISEMENT

14 Indians rescued from cyber scam centres in Laos

Published - August 07, 2024 11:47 am IST

The Indian embassy had said there were instances of Indian workers being brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-paying jobs such as mining, wood factory and so on

The Hindu Bureau

The Embassy of India in Laos rescued 14 Indians and posted on X.

“Fourteen young Indians — who were lured into cyber-scamming centres in Laos — have been rescued,” the Indian Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

“Our officials work tirelessly and closely with Lao authorities to ensure their safe return back to India,” the Embassy of India in Laos posted on X, formerly Twitter. “548 Indian youth have been rescued so far,” it said.On July 21, the embassy rescued 13 nationals.

The Embassy of India in Laos also posted an advisory for Indian youth advising them “not to put themselves at risk regarding any job offers in Lao PDR / Laos”.

Get The Hindu News App on


