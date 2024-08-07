14 Indians rescued from cyber scam centres in Laos

“Fourteen young Indians — who were lured into cyber-scamming centres in Laos — have been rescued,” the Indian Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

“Our officials work tirelessly and closely with Lao authorities to ensure their safe return back to India,” the Embassy of India in Laos posted on X, formerly Twitter. “548 Indian youth have been rescued so far,” it said.On July 21, the embassy rescued 13 nationals.

The Embassy of India in Laos also posted an advisory for Indian youth advising them “not to put themselves at risk regarding any job offers in Lao PDR / Laos”.