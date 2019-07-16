14 deported from UAE for terror links were under watch

The 14 persons deported from the UAE for alleged terror links were under the watch of the central security agencies for the last few months, a senior government official said.

The group was apprehended on their return to India and were transported to Chennai in a special aircraft, an official said. They are from Tamil Nadu.

The suspects, in the age group of 26 to 38, were arrested in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency on July 9. In its FIR, the NIA had said that three suspects — Syed Bukhari, Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar and Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohamed — while being within and outside India had conspired and made consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla. The suspects are residents of Chennai and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and were arrested on July 14.

“The 14 people who were arrested on Monday are linked to the case we registered on July 9. This was in the works for a long time, some degree of evidence was available against them. They were apprehended by the UAE authorities on the request of Indian agencies as their activities necessitated arrests,” said a source.