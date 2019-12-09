National

14 CBI cases against 18 serving, ex-legislators

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 14 cases of financial crimes against 18 serving and former legislators, according to a government reply in the Lok Sabha.

Two of them are sitting and nine are former Members of Parliament, besides five serving and two former Members of Legislative Assemblies.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered 82 cases against serving and retired public representatives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has registered three cases involving public representatives.

