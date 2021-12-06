14 antiquities stolen from monuments since 2015: Minister

NEW DELHI

06 December 2021 19:09 IST

Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that 14 antiquities had been stolen from Centrally-protected monuments from 2015 to 2021.

In response to a question, Mr. Reddy said in a written response: “14 number of antiquities reported stolen from centrally protected monuments from 2015 to 2021. Private security guards, CCTV cameras and also MTS deployed in monuments to ensure protection.”

The Minister was asked about illumination at protected monuments, which he said was a “continuous phenomenon” considering “feasibility and resources”. He also provided a list of over 150 such monuments where illumination lights had been provided.

Advertising

Advertising