13th round of Corps Commander talks likely next week: General Naravane

NEW DELHI

02 October 2021 19:15 IST

Focus on pullback at Hot Springs area amid increased Chinese deployment

India and China are likely to hold the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks next week aimed at resolving the standoff in Eastern Ladakh, said Army Chief General Manoj Naravane on Saturday. The focus would be on working out a disengagement plan from Hot Springs area among others.

“The talks have been going on for more than a year now… We are hopeful to have the 13th round of talks very soon, perhaps as soon as next week i.e. the second week of October,” Gen. Naravane told news agency ANI in Leh during his two day visit to forward areas of Ladakh.

“We are confident that as we discuss things with each other we will be able to reach a consensus on how this disengagement is to take place, and by and by all the friction points get resolved,” he stated.

More Chinese troops

Stating that China has deployed troops in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern front right up to India’s Eastern Command, the Army Chief said, “Definitely there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas, which remains a matter of concern for us.”

However, he added that the Army is monitoring all the Chinese developments and based on inputs, was carrying out matching developments in terms of infrastructure. “At the moment, we are quite well poised to meet any eventuality,” he said.

The Army has deployed its newest induction, the K9-Vajra 155mm, 52 calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer close to the LAC in Ladakh significantly augmenting its firepower. “These guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful,” Gen. Naravane added.

As part of efforts for overall disengagement and de-escalation to end standoff in Eastern Ladakh, the first phase of disengagement from both sides of Pangong Tso in February and the second phase of disengagement was undertaken from Gogra area in August.