138 infiltration cases reported along LoC and IB, 157 terrorists neutralised in 2019: Shripad Naik

As many as 138 cases of infiltration by terrorists were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in 2019 and 157 terrorists were “neutralised” in the said period in Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik said, “There have been 138 cases of infiltration by terrorists along Line of Control/International Border during the year 2019. Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, 157 terrorists were neutralised in the year 2019 in Jammu & Kashmir.”

Replying to another question, the Minister said in the last five years – 2015-16 to 2019-20 (up to January, 2020) – 158 contracts were signed with Indian vendors and 100 with foreign vendors for capital procurement of defence equipment for the armed forces.

The defence equipment procured from Indian vendors over the last five years included helicopters, radars, electronic fuses, bridges, ballistic helmets, bullet-proof jackets, rocket launchers and vehicles, he added.

The defence equipment procured from foreign vendors in the said period included helicopters, aircraft, search-and-rescue equipment, air defence radars and systems, assault rifles and rockets, Mr. Naik said.