HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,365 vacant posts in IAS, 703 in IPS: Government tells Rajya Sabha

Besides these, 1,042 vacancies exist in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 301 in Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply

August 03, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, in a written reply, informed the Upper House that there are 1,365 vacancies in the IAS) and 703 in the IPS.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, in a written reply, informed the Upper House that there are 1,365 vacancies in the IAS) and 703 in the IPS. | Photo Credit: ANI

There are 1,365 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 703 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday (August 3).

Besides these, 1,042 vacancies exist in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 301 in Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Click here to follow live updates of Parliamentary proceedings on August 3

"Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously," he said.

ALSO READ
Only 442 IAS officers working with Central government, against the required strength of 1,469: DoPT

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS, every year, he said.

"To fill up vacancies in IAS and IPS promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by Union Public Service Commission with state governments," the Minister said.

The government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the CSE till CSE-2022, Mr. Singh said.

"Intake of IPS through the CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020. Intake of IFS has been increased to 150 in 2022. Department of Revenue has reported 301 vacancies for filling through CSE-2023," he added.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.