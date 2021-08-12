13,451 healthcare workers used NIMHANS helpline during pandemic: Health Ministry

Counselling services through this helpline are being provided 24x7, in nine different languages.

12 August 2021 16:55 IST

Facility was set up anticipating the impact of COVID-19 on mental health

In over a year after it was established, the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 mental health helpline number, set up through the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru received 13,451 calls from healthcare workers up to July 2021,

The Health Ministry informed Parliament during the ongoing session, in response to a question, adding that the 24x7 helpline was set up in March 2020 itself to provide professional psychosocial support to those in need.

Counselling services through this helpline are being provided 24x7, in nine different languages.

A report by NIMHANS says that the facility was set up anticipating the impact that COVID-19 may have on the mental health of people, including doctors.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a statement, “The said psychosocial support targeted different groups, namely, children, adults, elderly, women and healthcare workers. In addition, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, has also issued detailed guidelines for the Hospitals for ‘Mental Health in the times of COVID-19 Pandemic - Guidance for General Medical and Specialized Mental Health Care Settings’.”

She added that health is a State subject and the primary responsibility of engagement for different categories of healthcare workers, including doctors, and the terms and conditions for such engagement, including wages/ remuneration and working hours, is that of States and Union Territories.

Her statement added, “Central Government, on its part, supplements the efforts and extends financial support towards wages of different categories of healthcare workers including doctors under different Schemes like National Health Mission (NHM).”

On the COVID-19 vaccine drive, the Health Ministry on Thursday said that more than 54.04 crore (54,04,78,610) vaccine doses had been provided to stakeholders so far through all sources, and a further 1,09,83,510 doses were in the pipeline.

The Ministry’s statement said, “Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 52,00,96,418 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 2.55 Cr (2,55,54,533) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the stakeholders and private hospitals to be administered.”