ADVERTISEMENT

13 packets of cocaine worth ₹130 crore seized off Gujarat's Kutch coast; ATS launches probe

Published - June 05, 2024 12:18 pm IST - Gandhidham

Thirteen packets of cocaine worth ₹130 crore found in Gujarat creek, second major drug recovery in eight months

PTI

Thirteen unclaimed packets of cocaine, valued at ₹130 crore in the international market, were recovered from a creek area near Gandhidham town in Gujarat's Kutch district in the early hours of June 5, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A preliminary probe suggested the smugglers had hidden the contraband at the sea shore to avoid getting caught, Kutch-East division Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said, adding that this is the second major drug recovery from the same creek area in eight months.

NCB-Navy-Gujarat ATS joint operation makes largest ever offshore drug seizure

"A joint team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Special Operations Group recovered 13 unclaimed packets of cocaine valued at ₹130 crore from the creek area passing from Mithi Rohar village near Gandhidham town," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contraband was hidden there by smugglers and the packets are similar to the ones recovered from the same area in September last year, Mr. Bagmar said, adding the ATS was conducting further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We have recovered 13 unclaimed packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram, from a creek area near Gandhidham in Kutch during the early hours. We have registered a case against unidentified persons and further investigation is on," Superintendent of Police, ATS, Sunil Joshi said.

In September last year, the Kutch-East police recovered 80 unclaimed packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram and collectively valued at ₹800 crore in the international market, from the same area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US