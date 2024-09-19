GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttarakhand landslip: 13 more pilgrims return to Chennai

Updated - September 19, 2024 12:38 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

: Thirteen more pilgrims from Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, who were stranded in Uttarakhand owing to landslip, reached Chennai on Wednesday.

A total of 30 pilgrims were stranded. Seventeen returned by flight on Tuesday while 13 others reached Chennai by train on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K.S. Masthan and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan received them at the railway station.

Published - September 19, 2024 12:32 am IST

