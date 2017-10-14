13 injured in iron plant explosion in Odisha

Thirteen labourers were injured, four of them critically, in an explosion at an induction furnace of KJS Alluwalia sponge iron plant near Joda in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday.

As many as 17 labourers were around the furnace when the incident took place. The 13 injured people came in contact with the molten metal which spilled from the furnace and suffered burn injuries. They were taken to Tata Steel Hospital, Joda, from where the four critically injured patients were later shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack. Sources said they suffered over 50% burns and are in the intensive care unit.

“The explosion occurred in the induction furnace of the steel melting shop. Molten metal from the furnace fell on workers working nearby, causing burn injuries,” said Gopal Chandra Bisoyee, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Odisha.