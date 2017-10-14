13 injured in iron plant explosion in Odisha

Thirteen labourers were injured, four of them critically, in an explosion at an induction furnace of KJS Alluwalia sponge iron plant near Joda in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday.
As many as 17 labourers were around the furnace when the incident took place. The 13 injured people came in contact with the molten metal which spilled from the furnace and suffered burn injuries. They were taken to Tata Steel Hospital, Joda, from where the four critically injured patients were later shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack. Sources said they suffered over 50% burns and are in the intensive care unit.
“The explosion occurred in the induction furnace of the steel melting shop. Molten metal from the furnace fell on workers working nearby, causing burn injuries,” said Gopal Chandra Bisoyee, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Odisha.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor