13 crore COVID-19 tests done so far, cumulative positivity rate falling steadily: Health Ministry

Health workers seen during door to door check for Covid 19 virus at Jahangirpuri in North Delhi, 21/11/2020   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The total number of tests conducted in India for the detection of COVID-19 infection has crossed the 13-crore mark with last one crore done in just 10 days, while the cumulative positivity rate remained low and continues a downward trajectory, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 13.06 crore samples have been tested till November 20 with 10,66,022 being tested on Friday.

The cumulative national COVID-19 positivity rate has declined and stood at 6.93% as on date while the daily positivity rate on Friday was just 4.34%.

Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate, the ministry said.

Coronavirus India lockdown day 240 updates

“An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory,” the ministry underlined.

The last one crore COVID-19 tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days.

Twenty-four States and Union Territories have conducted more tests per million population than India as a whole. Twelve states have lower tests per million population than the national average and they have been advised to substantially ramp up the levels of testing, the ministry underscored.

According to the health ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on Saturday, 46,232 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours.

“The daily positivity rate of 4.34 per cent point out that a comparatively huge volume was tested to detect these cases from the population. With a continuous surge in daily cases in European and the American countries, India is taking all cautionary steps to bring the trajectory of the disease under control.

“In view of the increase in coronavirus cases of some of the north Indian States, the Centre has advised all States and Union Territories to ramp up testing,” the ministry said.

India’s current active caseload of 4,39,747comprises 4.86 per cent of total cases. The country has registered 49,715 new recoveries in a day taking the total recovered cases to 84,78,124 which exceed active cases by 80,38,377. The recovery rate has improved to 93.67% as on date.

The health ministry said that 78.19% of the new recovered cases was contributed by 10 States and UTs.

Delhi saw 8,775 people recovering from COVID, while Maharashtra and Kerala reported 6,945 and 6,398 new recoveries, respectively.

Besides, ten States and UTs have contributed 77.69% of the new cases of coronavirus infections. Delhi reported 6,608 cases in a day. Kerala recorded 6,028 new cases while Maharashtra reported 5,640 cases on Friday.

Of the 564 new fatalities, 82.62% have been reported from 10 States and UTs. With 155 deaths, Maharashtra reported 27.48% of the new fatalities, Delhi accounted for 20.92% of the daily toll with 118 deaths.

