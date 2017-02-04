National

12th century Lord Vishnu sculptures unearthed in Kashmir

Several ancient sculptures were unearthed from an archaeological site in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The treasure trove was found by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums from Semthan village recently and included three fragmented sculptures of Lord Vishnu (without face, legs and arms) which date back to the 12th century C.E. The spokesman said two fragmented sculptures, dressed for battle and riding elephants, have also been recovered from the site.

The artefacts, belonging to the Kashmir school of sculpture, have been taken to SPS Museum here for preservation, while the documentation of these objects is under way. More findings are expected from the archaeologically rich area .

