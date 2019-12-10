1,29,009 in Assam declared as foreigners till October 2019: Minister Nityanand Rai

As many as 1,29,009 people were declared as foreigners and 1,14,225 as Indian citizens till October last by the foreigners tribunals (FTs) in Assam, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Among the foreigners deported this year, four were Bangladeshi nationals and two Afghans, he stated, quoting information made available by the State government.

In a written reply to a question, he said that no child had been declared foreigner. A total of 4,68,905 matters were referred to the FTs as of October 2019. The tribunals were constituted as per the provisions of The Foreigners Act, 1946 and The Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964.

In reply to another question, Mr. Rai said as many as 289 declared foreigners were detained in the State in 2019 and 227 foreigners deported to their countries of origin as on December 5, 2019.

According to the information given by by Assam, 181 declared foreigners and 44 convicted foreigners had completed more than three years in detention, he said.

He added that 290 women were declared as foreigners in 2019 and there was no incident of suicide in any detention camp for declared foreigners in Assam in the last six months.