12-year-old allegedly gangraped in Haryana’s Karnal

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men, including one minor, at different period of time over the past few months in Haryana’s Karnal, police said on Thursday.

“All the four accused have been detained after we received a complaint about the rape from the girl,” Harjinder Singh, Station House Incharge at Karnal (city) police station, told The Hindu.

Mr. Singh said the incident happened around two and a half months ago but the victim with her parent approached the police on Wednesday (December 11). “Soon after her complaint, we detained all the four accused. One of the arrested accused is a minor,” said Mr. Singh.

The police has registered a case under Section 376 of India Penal Code and other relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We are investigating the matter and further action against the accused will be taken as per the law. The medical examination of the girl has been conducted and she has been given counselling by the Child Welfare Committee,” added Mr. Singh.