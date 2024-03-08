ADVERTISEMENT

12 research organisations launch AI Knowledge Consortium in India

March 08, 2024 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

‘Responsible business practices and comprehensive societal oversight are dual imperatives,’ according to an announcement

The Hindu Bureau

Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Consortium’s secretariat will be housed at Koan Advisory, a private consultancy that advises foreign firms on entering the Indian market. Photo: X/@AIKC_India

Twelve research institutions and think tanks have joined forces to establish the Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Consortium (AIKC) in India, “dedicated to championing [a]  multi-stakeholder approach to AI governance,” the bodies announced on Thursday.“As AI becomes an integral part of our daily lives, the AIKC recognises responsible business practices and comprehensive societal oversight are dual imperatives,” the organisations said in an announcement.

The AIKC’s secretariat will be housed at Koan Advisory, a private consultancy that advises foreign firms on entering the Indian market.

MPs on AI

The launch was accompanied by a report titled ‘What Indian Parliamentarians Think of AI’, which surveyed 37 Members of Parliament on the technology. “Nearly all MPs emphasised the importance of a human-centric approach to AI regulation, while 82% also stressed the centrality of innovation-centricity,” Congress MP Manish Tewari said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The consortium’s members are the Aapti Institute; Cyber Saathi; Communeeti; the Esya Centre; the Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics; the New Indian Consumer Initiative; Newschecker; the Pahle India Foundation; Social Media Matters; Transitions Research; and the XKDR Forum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US