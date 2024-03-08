12 research organisations launch AI Knowledge Consortium in India

March 08, 2024 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

Twelve research institutions and think tanks have joined forces to establish the Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Consortium (AIKC) in India, “dedicated to championing [a] multi-stakeholder approach to AI governance,” the bodies announced on Thursday.“As AI becomes an integral part of our daily lives, the AIKC recognises responsible business practices and comprehensive societal oversight are dual imperatives,” the organisations said in an announcement.

The AIKC’s secretariat will be housed at Koan Advisory, a private consultancy that advises foreign firms on entering the Indian market.

MPs on AI

The launch was accompanied by a report titled ‘What Indian Parliamentarians Think of AI’, which surveyed 37 Members of Parliament on the technology. “Nearly all MPs emphasised the importance of a human-centric approach to AI regulation, while 82% also stressed the centrality of innovation-centricity,” Congress MP Manish Tewari said in a statement.

The consortium’s members are the Aapti Institute; Cyber Saathi; Communeeti; the Esya Centre; the Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics; the New Indian Consumer Initiative; Newschecker; the Pahle India Foundation; Social Media Matters; Transitions Research; and the XKDR Forum.