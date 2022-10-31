12 relatives of Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

The deceased were close relatives of his elder brother

PTI Morbi
October 31, 2022 21:04 IST

Army personnel during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha member from Rajkot Mohan Kundariya on Monday said 12 of his relatives were among those killed in the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi town of Gujarat.

They had gone to visit the picnic spot on Sunday when the tragedy took place, the BJP MP said.

Mr. Kundariya said the 12 victims from his family included five children, four women and three men, all close relatives of his elder brother.

"Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident,” he said. They belonged to different villages in Tankara taluka and were settled in Morbi.

"As it was Sunday, they had gone to the picnic spot where the tragedy occurred. I reached here half-an-hour after the incident took place and have been at the spot since yesterday, helping in the rescue work,” the MP said, and added that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

He further said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was camping in Morbi after the bridge collapse incident. “We will ensure that nobody responsible for the loss of so many lives is spared.”

ADVERTISEMENT

