12 Manipur MLAs have not incurred disqualification in office of profit issue: Governor

The complaint was filed by Congress MLA D.D. Thaisii on the ground that they were holding posts of Parliamentary Secretaries, which amounted to “offices of profit”

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan on December 8 dismissed a complaint filed by a Congress MLA seeking disqualification of 12 legislators of the State in the office of profit issue, saying they have not incurred disqualification under constitutional provisions.

The complaint was filed by Congress MLA D.D. Thaisii on the ground that they were holding posts of Parliamentary Secretaries, which amounted to “offices of profit”.

The Governor said the 12 MLAs have not incurred disqualification on the ground of office of profit under the provision of Article 191 of the Constitution which deals with disqualification of members of State legislatures.

The Supreme Court was assured on November 11 that the Governor of Manipur will soon take a decision on the opinion given by the Election Commission (EC) in January regarding the disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs in the “office of profit” issue.

The assurance by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta came before a Bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao which asked him about the decision of the Governor.

The top court had earlier said the Manipur Governor cannot “sit over” the opinion given by the EC regarding the disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs in the “office of profit” issue.

According to constitutional provisions, the Governor shall act according to the opinion of the EC.