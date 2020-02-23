National

12 killed in tempo-truck collision in Gujarat

Twelve people were killed and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo near Mahuvad village in Vadodara district of Gujarat on Saturday night, police said. The injured were shifted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara, said District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai.

“Twelve people have been killed and four others injured in the accident between a tempo and a truck,” said

