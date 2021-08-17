12 Janpath bungalow allotted to Railway Minister

NEW DELHI

17 August 2021 03:44 IST

The government bungalow where the late Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan lived for over three decades till his death in October 2020, 12 Janpath, has been allotted to newly inducted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, according to a Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry official.

Paswan’s family, including his son and MP Chirag Paswan, have continued to stay at the address and were recently issued notice to vacate the property. The official also confirmed that Paswan’s brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet in July, had been allotted 7, Tughlak Road.

Advertising

Advertising