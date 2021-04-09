India, China Corps Commander talks underway

NEW DELHI

09 April 2021 15:57 IST

The focus of the talks is for disengagement from Patrolling Points (PP) at Gogra and Hotsprings.

The 11th round of Corps Commander talks are underway between India and China aimed to work out an agreement for the second phase of disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks began around 10:30 am at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, a defence source said.

Also read: India, China Foreign Ministers to establish hotline

Advertising

Advertising

The focus of the talks is for disengagement from Patrolling Points (PP) at Gogra and Hotsprings.

In February, the two sides completed the first phase of disengagement on the north and south banks of Panngong Tso based on a written agreement. The 10th round of talks were held within 48 hours after the process was completed wherein both sides agreed to push for a mutually acceptable solution of remaining issues in a “steady and orderly” manner to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Pangong Tso has been the major issue since the standoff began last May after Chinese troops made ingress into Indian territory at several locations in Eastern Ladakh.

With Pangong Tao now resolved, the focus now is to work out a phased disengagement plan for the other friction areas in Eastern Ladakh. These include Gogra, Hot Springs, Depsang and Demchok. After this the de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be taken up to pull back the thousands of troops deployed by both sides.